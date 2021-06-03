(Pocket-lint) - Realme's next flagship phone is coming to Europe and expected to be available from later this month, around mid-June. Having already been certified through Dutch testing company Telefication, Realme has confirmed to Pocket-lint that it is - indeed - launching here soon.

The Realme GT is set to be one of the most affordable phones powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor. For reference, that's the same processor found in the most powerful Android phones. Examples include the OnePlus 9 Pro and Oppo Find X3 Pro.

XDA Developers notes that it will be available to buy from Realme's online store as well as through AliExpress. We're unsure if it's going to be available through more traditional stores and carrier locations.

As well as being equipped with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, the phone launched in China with either 8GB or 12GB RAM alongside either 128GB or 256GB storage.

According to an early picture obtained by Android Authority, the phone will also be available with 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage, which is a monstrous amount of memory in a phone.

Other specs include an ultra-smooth 120Hz OLED display measuring 6.43-inches diagonally plus a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired flash-charging. Unlike most flagship phones, it even has a headphone port for plugging in wired audio products.

There are three cameras on the back: 64-megapixel primary, 8-megapixel ultrawide and a third low resolution 2-megapixel macro sensor. With all this - plus stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos - it's very much shaping up to be the no-compromise phone.

We don't officialy have word on price, but a (since deleted tweet) from @Sudhanshu1414 suggested it would start around €400 in Europe, making it a very competitively priced high-powered device.

Writing by Cam Bunton.