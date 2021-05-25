Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Realme Narzo 30 5G looks to take on the affordable Motorola G30

(Pocket-lint) - There's long been a fight at the top-end of the smartphone market, but there's been lucrative opportuity at the affordable end. While Motorola has typically dominated this section with its G series, there's a new face in town that wants a slice of that affordable smartphone pie: Realme.

The Realme Narzo series, led by the Narzo 30 5G, launches from today - 25 May 2021 - and combines the Dimensity 700 5G processor with a 6.5-inch 90Hz refresh rate display and large-capacity 5,000mAh battery.

In many respects, then, the Narzo 30 5G is looking to take some of the spotlight away from the Moto G30. And its price suggests as much too: it's just $219 (£155/€179 by direct conversion), with an early bird pre-order price of $169 on Ali Express until 28 May 2021.

Given that the Narzo 30 5G sports a 48-megapixel main rear camera (along with less impressive black-and-white "portrait lens" and "macro lens, to make up for a supposed "triple camera"), side-positioned fingerprint scanner, and - as the name gives away - 5G connectivity speeds, that makes it remarkably good value.

The Narzo 30 5G's patterned rear - which is available in 'Racing Blue' or 'Racing Silver' - makes for a lightweight design, too, at just 185g. That'll make it pocketable and easy to handle - an added bonus at this price point.

