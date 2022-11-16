Razer Edge 5G first look: Here's the Android gaming phone in the flesh

(Pocket-lint) - The Razer Edge 5G has been custom-built to be the "ultimate Android gaming handheld" and it's the first device to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 platform.

The company has revealed most of the specifications for the device, along with the price, and we got our hands on one during the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit.

While it wasn't possible to play with the Razer Edge in order to offer first impressions, you can flick through the picture gallery at the top of this page so you can see what the device is like in the flesh.

As mentioned, the Razer Edge runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 platform. Alongside that, it lays claim to be the world's first handheld 5G gaming console, optimised for Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, supporting Sub 6 and mmWave. During a speed test at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit, it pulled 2Gbps.

Get free Pixel Buds A-Series with Pixel 6a order By Pocket-lint International Promotion · 21 July 2022 For a limited time, Google will throw in the Pixel Buds A-Series free with your Pixel 6a.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Elsewhere, there is a 6.8-inch Full HD+ touchscreem with 144Hz refresh rate, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of internal memory. You'll find support for microSD, two-way speakers and a 5000mAh battery, which is estimated to deliver around five hours of continuous gameplay. There are also fans on the back.

The Razer Edge 5G measures 260 x 85 x 11mm and weighs 264g without the Kishi V2 Pro controller attached. The Kishi V2 Pro controller connects via USB-C and features 3.5mm passthrough and haptics. There are two analog sticks, eight buttons, one D-pad, two triggers and two bumpers.

There are also two programmable buttons, one of which you can use to launch the Razer Nexus App that is designed to act as a dashboard for Android gaming, featuring easy access to gaming platforms and downloaded games in one place.

The Razer Edge 5G will be fully revealed at CES 2023, along with pricign though you can reserve one through the Razer website already.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.