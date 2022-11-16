Razer Edge 5G first look: Here's the Android gaming device in the flesh

(Pocket-lint) - The Razer Edge 5G has been custom-built to be the "ultimate Android gaming handheld" and it's the first device to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 platform.

The company has revealed most of the specifications for the device, along with the price, and we got our hands on one during the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit.

While it wasn't possible to play with the Razer Edge in order to offer first impressions, you can flick through the picture gallery at the top of this page so you can see what the device is like in the flesh.

As mentioned, the Razer Edge runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 platform. Alongside that, it lays claim to be the world's first handheld 5G gaming console, optimised for Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, supporting Sub 6 and mmWave.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Elsewhere, there is a 6.8-inch Full HD+ touchscreem with 144Hz refresh rate, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of internal memory. You'll find support for microSD, two-way speakers and a 5000mAh battery, which is estimated to deliver between six and seven hours of continuous gameplay. There are also fans on the back.

The Razer Edge 5G measures 260 x 85 x 11mm and weighs 264g without the Kishi V2 Pro controller attached. The Kishi V2 Pro controller connects via USB-C and features 3.5mm passthrough and haptics. There are two analog sticks, eight buttons, one D-pad, two triggers and two bumpers.

There are also two programmable buttons, one of which you can use to launch the Razer Nexus App that is designed to act as a dashboard for Android gaming, featuring easy access to gaming platforms and downloaded games in one place.

Apple iPhone 13 deals: Find out where you can find the best deals on the latest smartphones By Conor Allison · 16 June 2022 Find a low price on the Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The Razer Edge 5G will be fully revealed at CES 2023, along with pricing though you can reserve one through the Razer website already.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.