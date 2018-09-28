Now that we're in the middle of new phone season, one of the next companies up to bat is Razer, and its upcoming phone has leaked out.

The first render of the Razer Phone 2 has been shared by leaker Evan Blass. If the leak is legitimate, it means the next Razer Phone will look very similar in design to its predecessor - thick frame, front-facing speakers, and all. The primary differences between the two are a repositioned camera and a green-glowing Razer logo. Otherwise, the Razer Phone 2 looks practically identical to the Razer Phone.

When Pocket-lint reviewed the first Razer Phone, we said we had a love-hate relationship with it. We love its boldness, its desire to be different, its 120Hz panel, and those best-ever-in-a-smartphone speakers. It kept us entertained. However, it's undeniably big, and the battery life is meh.

The Razer Phone 2 is expected to debut just a day after Google’s hardware event in New York City, where Google is expected to announce its next-generation Pixel 3 smartphone. So, if Razer wants to compete with that phone, as well as other big-brand devices this autumn, such as the iPhone XS Max, it'll need to bring it. Currently, we know Razer Phone 2 might feature a Snapdragon 845 chipset.

Let's hope that it will be able to impress us.