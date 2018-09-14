Razer is sending invites to the media for an event on 10 October at its headquarters in Hollywood, California.

The event invite mentions “flagship gaming" and shows a green silhouette of what looks to be a smartphone. In other words, it is safe to assume the company will announce its second-generation Razer Phone, the Razer Phone 2, during this October event. Keep in mind the Razer Phone 2 has been rumoured for several months now, and a render of the upcoming device even popped up online this week.

For context, Razer announced its first smartphone in November 2017. And that recently leaked render of the Razer Phone 2 showed the date of 10 October on the lockscreen. Leaked smartphone renders will often show a date that ends up being when the phone is launched. So, it's been assumed that the Razer Phone 2 will be launched in October, a full month earlier than the original Razer Phone.

Now, the Razer Phone 2 looks almost identical to the original model, with the exception of a slightly different front-facing camera setup. It's unclear how else the phone will be different. When Pocket-lint reviewed the first Razer Phone, we said we had a love-hate relationship with it. We love its boldness, its desire to be different, its 120Hz panel, and those best-ever-in-a-smartphone speakers. It kept us very entertained.

However, it's undeniably big, and the battery life is meh.

The Razer Phone 2, if it does arrive in October, will debut just a day after Google’s hardware event in New York City. Google is expected to announce its next-generation Pixel 3 smartphone, so if Razer wants to compete with that phone, as well as other big-brand devices this autumn, it'll need to bring it. Currently, Razer Phone 2 is rumoured to feature a Snapdragon 845 chipset and a “Chroma” LED.

Let's hope that it will be able to impress us more.