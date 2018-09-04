Razer confirms it’s making a second-generation Razer Phone

Those of you who are still thinking about buying the Razer Phone might want to hold off now, because a second version is incoming.

Gaming company Razer launched its first Android phone in 2017. Now, Razer has confirmed that a second-generation model is in the works. In its most recent earnings report (via Android Authority), Razer said it is focusing on the new smartphone, though it provided few details:

"With the successful launch of the Razer Phone in late 2017, Razer has since been widely recognised as the industry forerunner with the foresight of recognising the unmet demand for and being the first-mover to launch a mobile device for gamers, spawning a whole new category for the industry. The Group is very pleased with the success of its first generation Razer Phone, which was released in a limited run and has garnered very positive reviews internationally. Razer is now focusing its resources into the development of the second generation Razer Phone and accompanying software releases which will extend its software and services from PC into the mobile market."

When Pocket-lint reviewed the first Razer Phone, which launched in November, we said we had a love-hate relationship with it. We love its boldness, its desire to be different, what its 120Hz panel can do for super-smooth operation throughout (not only for gaming!), and those best-ever-in-a-smartphone speakers. It kept us very entertained. However, it's undeniably big and the battery life is meh.

In the end, there are better-looking, longer-lasting, and equally powerful devices. Keep in mind Razer hasn’t released total sales numbers for the original Razer Phone, and has said it was only released as a “limited run". But it's clearly not giving up the phone market just yet.