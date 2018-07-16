Razer is offering a bunch deals for Prime Day 2018.

The first device worth mentioning is the Razer Phone , an Android mobile device that would normally cost $669.99, but it's now 25 per cent off. If it's PC gaming accessories you're more interested in, the BlackWidow X Chroma Mercury Edition keyboard is 24 per cent off (normally $149.99). There's the same discount on the Orbweaver Chroma Elite RGB Mechanical Gaming Keypad, too (normally $129.99).

Elsewhere, Razer is discounting three mice: the DeathAdder Elite Ergonomic Gaming Mouse is 33 per cent off (normally $69.99); the Lancehead Tournament Edition Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse is 40 per cent off (normally $79.99); and the Mamba Tournament Edition is 35 per cent off (normally $89.99). All three mice feature Razer Synapse so you can save your sensitivity settings and adjust your colours.

In terms of PC headsets, the entry-level Kraken 7.1 V2 Mercury Edition Digital Gaming Headset is 26 per cent off (normally $99.99), the mid-level Tiamat 2.2 V2 Analog Gaming Headset is 27 per cent off (normally $129.99), and the high-end ManO'War Wireless PC Gaming Headset is 37 per cent off (normally $169.99) on Prime Day 2018. Lastly, Razer's mesh Wi-Fi device is on sale for Amazon's event.

The Portal Router , which would normally cost $129.99, is 27 per cent off.

For more Prime Day deals in the US, see Pocket-lint's guide here. Keep in mind you need an Amazon Prime membership to shop Prime Day. However, you can get a 30-day free membership if you've not been a member before. To learn more about Amazon Prime, go here.