  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Razer phone news

Razer is offering crazy Prime Day deals like 25% off Razer Phone

|
Pocket-lint Razer is offering crazy Prime Day deals like 25% off Razer Phone
Honor 10: With flagship specs at a mid-range price, it's the affordable phone to own
Honor 10: With flagship specs at a mid-range price, it's the affordable phone to own

- Razer Phone is just the tip of the iceberg...

Razer is offering a bunch deals for Prime Day 2018.

The first device worth mentioning is the Razer Phone, an Android mobile device that would normally cost $669.99, but it's now 25 per cent off. If it's PC gaming accessories you're more interested in, the BlackWidow X Chroma Mercury Edition keyboard is 24 per cent off (normally $149.99). There's the same discount on the Orbweaver Chroma Elite RGB Mechanical Gaming Keypad, too (normally $129.99).

Elsewhere, Razer is discounting three mice: the DeathAdder Elite Ergonomic Gaming Mouse is 33 per cent off (normally $69.99); the Lancehead Tournament Edition Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse is 40 per cent off (normally $79.99); and the Mamba Tournament Edition is 35 per cent off (normally $89.99). All three mice feature Razer Synapse so you can save your sensitivity settings and adjust your colours.

In terms of PC headsets, the entry-level Kraken 7.1 V2 Mercury Edition Digital Gaming Headset is 26 per cent off (normally $99.99), the mid-level Tiamat 2.2 V2 Analog Gaming Headset is 27 per cent off (normally $129.99), and the high-end ManO'War Wireless PC Gaming Headset is 37 per cent off (normally $169.99) on Prime Day 2018. Lastly, Razer's mesh Wi-Fi device is on sale for Amazon's event.

The Portal Router, which would normally cost $129.99, is 27 per cent off.

For more Prime Day deals in the US, see Pocket-lint's guide here. Keep in mind you need an Amazon Prime membership to shop Prime Day. However, you can get a 30-day free membership if you've not been a member before. To learn more about Amazon Prime, go here.

PopularIn Phones
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours
  2. Save $430 on this Samsung Galaxy S9 and Amazon Echo bundle
  3. Razer is offering crazy Prime Day deals like 25% off Razer Phone
  4. Wow! Essential Phone is 50% off for Prime Day - grab it quick
  5. Apple shows off new upcoming emoji including - finally - ginger ones
  1. Save $60 on the Alexa-enabled Moto G6 phone this Prime Day
  2. Samsung Galaxy S8 with 64GB microSD card for just £439
  3. Huawei P20 and Mate 10 getting GPU Turbo boost in August, makes games run better
  4. Motorola Moto G6 vs Moto G6 Plus vs Moto G6 Play: What's the difference?
  5. Moto G6 and G6 Play now even more affordable than ever
Comments