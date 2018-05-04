Flash sale: Buy Razer Phone at Best Buy or Amazon and save $100
- The deal is for 24 hours only on 4 May
Those of you who want the Razer Phone better hurry.
The online retailer is holding a 24-hour flash sale, dropping the price of the Razer Phone by $100 to $599. The deal is only available on 4 May Best Buy, Razer.com, Microsoft Store, and Amazon (US) in North America only. The discounted smartphone is available to buy at either of those retailers in its black and green version, as well as the black and silver version. Best Buy stores and online now.
Razer is a gaming manufacturer best known for its sleek laptops. It launched the Razer Phone late last year after having acquired Nextbit in 2016 (that's the company that made the Robin smartphone). It's not just a Nextbit Robin in disguise, though. The phone's 5.7-inch panel runs at up to 120Hz - double that of current flagship devices - which is important for super smooth visuals in gaming.
- Razer Phone initial review: Brilliant brickphone brings gaming greatness
- Want the best phone for gaming? Say hello to the Razer Phone...
And with Razer's knowhow in gaming already well established, the company has pulled on its experience to deliver a variable frame-rate solution, so when the going gets tough, the rate can dip and maintain real-time smoothness. Under the skin of the Razer Phone is top-end hardware, too, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 935 platform and 8GB RAM, ensuring it'll handle anything you care to throw its way.
It's a big ol' lump of a phone though - in part thanks to its dual front-facing speaker array and capacious 4,000mAh battery, which might make its chunky frame more than acceptable. It had a £699/$699 asking price at launch. Not bad... but $599 is better.
- Motorola Moto G6 Plus review: A big deal?
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 review: Dual camera skills meet S Pen thrills
- Flash sale: Buy Razer Phone at Best Buy or Amazon and save $100
- Nokia X specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
- Is this the Nokia X? Nokia's next phone leaked in hands-on video
- Motorola Moto C vs Moto E5 vs Moto G6 vs Moto X4 vs Moto Z2: Which Moto is right for you?
- More OnePlus 6 images leak as 16 May launch date approaches
- This is the LG V35 ThinQ, could be AT&T exclusive in the US
- Best UK SIM only deals: Unlimited data offer with Three
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date and news: The latest OnePlus will be with us this month
Comments