Special 2018 Gold Edition Razer Phone available in very limited run

Razer has released a special edition version of its Razer Phone to celebrate the Chinese Year of the Dog.

The 2018 Gold Edition Razer Phone is the same as the standard version in specifications and features, but sports a luxury gold Razer logo on the rear. Customers also get the handset in a red-sleeved box adorned with gold foiling and a certificate of ownership.

Only 1,688 Gold Edition phones have been produced and they are available across three carrier locations in Hong Kong, plus online at RazerStore HK and RazerStore US.

It is priced at $699.99 (around £495), the same as the standard Razer Phone, and ships free inside the US. Unfortunately, Razer won't ship the phone to other regions outside Hong Kong or the US.

The Razer Phone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and 8GB of RAM. It has 64GB of internal storage plus a microSD card slot for expansion by up to a further 2TB.

The 5.7-inch display has a resolution of 2560 x 1440 and supports HDR. There is a 4,000mAh battery inside, plus 12-megapixel dual cameras on the rear.

UK customers can buy the non-limited edition version from the RazerStore in the UK. UK network Three also carries the handset in either black or with a green logo.