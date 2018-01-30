Razer Phone OTA update rolls out, adds Netflix in HDR and 5.1

Razer has started to roll out its latest software update for the Razer Phone, which patches some security gaps, including fixes for the Meltdown and Spectre flaws, plus adds a new Netflix app that is allegedly the most advanced phone version yet.

That's because it adds HDR (High Dynamic Range) visuals and Dolby Digital Plus 5.1 Premium support.

Razer claims that its handset is the world's first to get these features combined. You can technically, therefore, watch Netflix shows and movies on your Razer Phone with HDR visuals and listen to full surround sound audio when plugged into a supporting speaker system.

It will also provide a better audio experience on the handset or through virtual surround headphones, Razer says: "We are incredibly excited to deliver Netflix entertainment on a smartphone like never before, enabling us to take full measure of the Razer Phone’s HDR10-enabled display and dual-firing, front-facing Dolby-optimised speakers and THX-certified headphone connectivity."

The over-the-air update is available for existing Razer Phones and the new Netflix app will come preloaded on all additional handsets from the manufacturer in future - including, perhaps, the much-rumoured Razer Phone 2.

Razer Phone users should expect the update to arrive very soon, if it hasn't already.