Razer Phone 2 tipped for IFA 2018 unveiling alongside Project Linda

Although the current Razer Phone has only been available since November 2017, talk of its successor has already started. And that includes a possible launch date.

French website FrAndroid claims that a Razer Phone 2 will be unveiled during IFA 2018, along with a consumer version of Project Linda - the company's hybrid laptop device.

Yes, we know that IFA is a fair way away, with the Berlin consumer electronics trade show not due to start until 31 August, but that would represent a sooner release for Razer's next flagship Android phone.

Not much else is known about it yet - it's far too soon for specs or other details - but there's little doubt that Razer would want to follow up its critically acclaimed first stab in the smartphone market.

As for Project Linda - which was revealed at CES 2018 in Las Vegas earlier this month - it's looking very likely that it will become a full product later this year, so a joint unveiling makes sense.

Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan nigh-on confirmed the concept laptop, which comprises a keyboard and screen with a slot to insert the Razer Phone for operation, will be commercially available at some point.

He responded to a Twitter user who speculated that it was unlikely to become a real product, with a tease: "Well, I could do something about that, I think...," he posted.

Well I could do something about that I think.... — Min-Liang Tan (@minliangtan) January 16, 2018

From what we've seen so far, we certainly hope so.