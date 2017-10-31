Razer Phone specs leaks out ahead of unveiling, hinting it is for gamers

Razer plans to announce its first phone on 1 November, and thanks to a UK mobile plan reseller, we already know what it will likely feature.

According to a (now-deleted) webpage from 3G, the Razer Phone will feature a 5.7-inch IGZO (120Hz) display. It will also come with a dual 12-megapixel and 13-megapixel wide angle/zoom camera, 4,000mAh battery, and 8GB of RAM. The leak further mentioned Dolby Atmos sound with dual front speakers and amps. No other specs were revealed, including what type of processor powers everything.

However, Phone Radar recently noticed a listing on GFXBench for a “Razer Phone” with high-end spec details, such as a 5.7-inch display with a 2560 x 1440 resolution (which is the same as the LG G6). It also listed a Snapdragon 835 processor and 64GB of internal storage. All these leaks suggest the smartphone will be aimed at gamers as well as people who like to watch and maybe even edit a lot of video.

Bloomberg has also claimed that the upcoming Razer Phone is meant for gamers. If true, having the extra RAM will obviously help with that, but we won't know if will actually perform better than other phones until we get a chance to see it in person. Remember, Razer is launching it tomorrow, so we'll know for sure by then. See Pocket-lint's guide on Razer for more details about what the phone might feature.