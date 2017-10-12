Razer teases 1 November event, likely for a new smartphone

Razer is finally doing something with Nextbit.

When Razer, a company well-known for making gaming products and accessories, bought the maker of the Robin smartphone earlier this year, we were told that Nextbit had plans to continue doing "cool stuff in mobile" under Razer. However, Nextbit, which had only released the one phone, immediately stopped production of the Robin and scaled back on hardware support and software updates.

Now, Nextbit-owned Razer has revealed it will announce something on 1 November. It posted a teaser to Twitter that shows a man holding what appears to be a smartphone-shaped device in his hands. The tweet has the following tagline: "Watch for our biggest unveiling...", followed by a link to a placeholder page that will presumably host the event's livestream next month. So, what does this mean?

A Razer-branded smartphone could be on the way, naturally. Do you think it'll sport Razer's iconic neon-green snake logo on the back? Who knows. We'll keep you posted as we learn more.