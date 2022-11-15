Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 announced, in smartphones by end of year

WAILEA, HAWAII (Pocket-lint) - Qualcomm has announced its next generation mobile platform - the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 - during its Snapdragon Summit.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 succeeds the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and it willwill be in some of the key flagship smartphones in 2023, with confirmed partners including Asus, Honor, Motorola, OnePlus, Sony and Xiaomi.

Samsung hasn't been confirmed as yet but it is widely rumoured the chipset will be under the hood of the Galaxy S23 series, expected to arrive in the early part of 2023.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is a 4nm platform with a prime 3.2Ghz core, four 2.8Ghz performance cores and three 2Ghz efficiency cores. Qualcomm claims the next generation chip is up to 35 per cent faster than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and up to 40 per cent more power efficient.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

In terms of GPU, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is claimed to be up to 25 per cent faster in terms of performance and 45 per cent more power efficient.

The platform brings with it a host of features and capabilities too, including faster natural language processing with multi-language translation, real-time semantic segmentation for photo and video capture and real time hardware accelerated ray tracing.

It's also the first Snapdragon to support an AV1 codec with support for video playback up to 8K HDR at 60fps, and it is also capable of supporting two 5G SIMs at once.

There are some new features to Snapdragon Sound too, including Dynamic Spatial Audio, support for 48kHz lossless music streaming through Bluetooth LE and latency at 48ms for gamers.

Qualcomm has said the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will be in the first commercial devices by the end of 2022.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.