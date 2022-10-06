Qualcomm may have a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Plus chip on the way

(Pocket-lint) - Qualcomm could be getting ready to announce an updated version of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 smartphone chip, if reports are accurate.
The chip, based on previous naming conventions, is likely to be called the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 1.
The news comes after industry watcher Roland Quandt tweeted information about a new Qualcomm SM7475 CPU, one that will use a new tri-cluster design. Quandt writes that the chip uses a 2.4GHz prime core, whereas the efficiency cores will run at 1.8GHz. Those clock speeds are almost identical to the current Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 so we shouldn't expect a huge performance boost. However, WCCFTech does note that we could see some improvements courtesy of a switch to TSMC's new 4nm manufacturing process.
While the switch to a new, smaller process doesn't necessarily mean faster chips, it does have other benefits - chips can run cooler and use less power. Both of those things are hugely beneficial in a mobile setting, improving device battery life and allowing them to run cooler, too.
Qualcomm SM7475. First Snapdragon 7 series with tri-cluster design. 1x prime core, 3x gold, 4x silver. 2,4xx GHz on the prime and gold cores, 1,8 GHz on silver (in testing)— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) October 5, 2022
As for the name, WCCFTech believes that the SM7475 will be called the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 1 based on precedent. The current Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 was called SM8475, leaving little imagination needed to make the jump to this new chip being a "Plus" variant of the existing Snapdragon 7 Gen 1.
With Qualcomm set to hold the Snapdragon Summit on 15 November, expectations are that we will see the company announce this mystery chip, and more, soon enough.