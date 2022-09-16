(Pocket-lint) - According to the oft-reliable tipster, Digital Chat Station, we'll likely see two variants of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

The standard chipset will have clock speeds similar to the current flagship, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, but a beefier version could be in the pipeline, too.

The rumoured chip is expected to have a faster clock speed in the region of 3.4-3.5 GHz, along with improvements to GPU performance.

If this year's naming conventions are anything to go by, you might expect the new chip to be called Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2, but time will tell.

In all likelihood, the new chips will be announced at this year's Snapdragon Summit in November.

It could make an appearance in Samsung's S23 lineup, too, as it has been widely reported that Samsung will be relying on Qualcomm chips for its next flagship phones.

With the 8+ Gen 1, Qualcomm switched to TSMC's 4nm process, and it heralded much better efficiency and thermal performance. It's likely that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips will also be built upon this 4nm process.

Other rumours point to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 featuring a Cortex-X3 CPU core along with two Cortex-A715 CPU cores, two Cortex-A710 CPU cores and three Cortex-A510 CPU cores.

It'll likely feature the Adreno 740 GPU, which might be renamed to the Adreno Gen 2.

Writing by Luke Baker.