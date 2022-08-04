(Pocket-lint) - Qualcomm has become one of Manchester United's global partners and will help the club create Snapdragon-powered experiences for fans inside Old Trafford and around the world.

In addition, it will advise on improvements that can be made to mobile connectivity in the stadium itself.

"Snapdragon platforms will enable ground-breaking experiences for fans across the globe, deepening their engagement with the football club they love," said the Red Devils' CEO of alliances and partnerships, Victoria Timpson.

"Manchester United has always pushed boundaries of what’s possible and we are excited to be partnering with a company at the forefront of innovation."

Qualcomm has signed a multi-year partnership agreement and its Snapdragon technology and brand will very much be at the forefront.

It is also a sponsorship partner of the Ferrari Scuderia F1 racing team (having partnered with Mercedes beforehand), so is signing up with all the reds.

The new Premier League season kicks off this weekend, with Man Utd's first match at home against Brighton to be held at 5.30pm BST on Sunday 7 August. It'll be shown live on Sky Sports for Sky Q, Sky Glass, Now, Virgin TV and BT TV customers with relevant subscriptions.

You can find out how to watch the Premiier League kick off in our handy guide.

Writing by Rik Henderson.