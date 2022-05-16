Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus to launch on 20 May?

(Pocket-lint) - Qualcomm is due to follow up its flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip with a speedier, more powerful 'Plus' model in the near future, and the company itself may have just given us the release date.

The manufacturer has announced an event through its Chinese channel on Weibo stating that it will announce a new platform on 20 May at 20:00 local time. That means just four days from now.

While it doesn't say exactly what's being announced, frequent leaker - Ice Universe on Twitter - has tipped that it will be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+.

So far, Qualcomm's western and other English speaking channels have been quite quiet, suggesting this could be a processor that has a bigger impact on the Chinese market.

Given how many 'gaming phones' launch from companies like Black Shark, Red Magic, Lenovo and others, and how they're usually the first to be equipped with the 'Plus' model processor, that would certainly make sense.

It will - of course - make its way to Europe too, and has already been rumoured to be the processor inside the rumoured OnePlus 10 Ultra, when and if that makes its appearance.

The launch event does also line up with one of the earliers rumours a couple of months ago, which stated the 'Plus' version would be launched in May.

Writing by Cam Bunton.