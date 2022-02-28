Snapdragon X70 modem uses AI to deliver boosted 5G performance

BARCELONA (Pocket-lint) - Qualcomm has announced its fifth-gen 5G mobile device modem, the Snapdragon X70.

While 5G may still feel like a pretty new technology to many of us, Qualcomm announced its fifth-generation 5G modem at Mobile World Congress 2022. The new hardware follows on from the Snapdragon X65 and is likely to find its way into devices in 2023.

While much of what the modem offers remains the same as before - access to global 5G and legacy networks - Qualcomm is using AI to boost its performance.

That sees the introduction of a new 5G AI Suite in the X70. This will harness the power of AI for channel-state feedback and optimisation, mmWave beam management, network selection and for adaptive antenna tuning, to ensure the best performance for your mobile device.

The Snapdragon X70 will continue to support up to 10 Gigabit 5G downloads, allowing connection to all 5G standards globally, but it also supports 3.5 Gigabit uploads, making the whole experience smoother. Of course, the X70 combined with the new Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 Wi-Fi 7 chip, will contribute to Snapdragon Connect.

This all happens while reducing the power consumption, meaning there's lower demands on your battery and your phone should last longer.

Qualcomm's modems come with as part of a system on chip (SoC) or can be used standalone with other Snapdragon hardware, depending on the configuration that devices manufacturers want to implement.

It might be some time until we see the X70 in a new device, but typically new hardware appears in devices within the year.

Writing by Chris Hall.