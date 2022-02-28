Snapdragon Connect will highlight that your mobile device uses best-in-class connection technologies

BARCELONA (Pocket-lint) - Qualcomm has announced that it will be using Snapdragon Connect branding to ensure that customers can easily identify devices that will offer the best connectivity.

Devices carrying the Snapdragon Connect badge will offer the best 5G, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity that Qualcomm offers, so that you know you'll be getting the best connection from your device.

The idea here is that whether you're using a smartphone or an XR headset, you'll get a low latency connection, great performing Bluetooth and a solid mobile data connection, even in tricky situations, like crowded sports grounds or train stations.

That's going to take advantage of a range of technology offered by Snapdragon hardware, from your phone to your watch to your car; devices powered by hardware like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Snapdragon 8cx will qualify for that Snapdragon Connect badge.

Of course, this is just the announcement of a new scheme to highlight such devices following Qualcomm's move to push Snapdragon as a brand in its own right.

Whether device manufacturers using Snapdragon hardware will get on board with the Snapdragon Connect messaging remains to be seen, but making the announcement on stage, Cristiano Amon, Qualcomm president and CEO says that we'll be seeing "Snapdragon Connect" as part of future product announcements.

Writing by Chris Hall.