Qualcomm MWC 2022: Watch Qualcomm's Mobile World Congress keynote live

(Pocket-lint) - Mobile World Congress is putting on a full show in 2022 and that means there's plenty of announcements to come from the biggest device manufacturers and the companies behind them.

Qualcomm has a central roll in connected devices and always uses MWC to showcase its latest technologies and discuss the future. That's exactly what we're expecting from Qualcomm president and CEO Cristiano Amon.

Here's how you can follow the action.

Qualcomm will be livestreaming the event from Barcelona at 28 February, at 14:30 CET. Here are the international times:

San Francisco - 05:30 PST

New York - 08:30 EST

London - 13:30 GMT

Berlin - 14:30 CET

New Delhi - 19:00 IST

Tokyo - 22:30 JST

Sydney - 00:30 AEDT, 1 March

We have embedded the keynote from Mobile World Congress above, so you can just click play.

Qualcomm is a big player in mobile technology both on the devices side and the infrastructure side - and MWC is an opportunity to talk about that. You can expect to here about the evolution of 5G and the path towards future standards like 6G, you'll hear about other wireless protocols too, like Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth.

You can be assured that time will be given over to talk about mobile devices, with partners using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in smartphones and Snapdragon 8Cx Gen 3 designed to power always-on laptops.

It's also likely we'll be hearing about XR - extended reality - which has evolved out of AR and VR that's been on the agenda for the past decade. With growing talk about the "metaverse" it's likely to be companies like Qualcomm providing some of the hardware to power these XR experiences for consumers.

You can also expect a lot of talk about automotive advancements. Connected and increasingly smart vehicles need hardware to power them and Qualcomm wants to be right at the heard of these developments.

Writing by Chris Hall.