Qualcomm shakes up Snapdragon branding, paves the way for new 8-series launch

(Pocket-lint) - Qualcomm has shaken up the branding surrounding its Snapdragon products, which should make it clearer and easier to understand what you're getting.

Qualcomm says that Snapdragon is now big enough and widely enough known to act as a standalone brand, so you'll start to see it referred to as Snapdragon, rather than Qualcomm Snapdragon.

Qualcomm has already been pushing this point with things like Snapdragon Insiders and so on. It will continue to use its fireball logo, but this will gain prominence, so you know when a Snapdragon product is being talked about.

One of the interesting changes is that colours are going to be used more deliberately, with gold only used for the company's flagship products - so that logo or image you see showing a Snapdragon SoC (system on chip) which is popular on smartphone adverts and packaging - if it's gold, it's flagship level.

There's also a renaming that's going to come along with these changes. These haven't been fully detailed, but Qualcomm has said that the flagship will be known as the Snapdragon 8-series.

We expect more detail on how this is going to work at the Snapdragon Summit in a couple of weeks - but we'd expect Snapdragon 4-series, Snapdragon 6-series and Snapdragon 7-series to all be used.

Qualcomm is also dropping the 5G naming, it seems, saying that if it's Snapdragon then it's 5G, so there's no need add that detail to the naming too.

There's going to be more information to come on these changes, but now we know that when Qualcomm starts talking about the new Snapdragon 8-series, it's the next-gen hardware for 2022.