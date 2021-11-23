Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Qualcomm phone news

Qualcomm shakes up Snapdragon branding, paves the way for new 8-series launch

Author image, Editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Pocket-lint Qualcomm shakes up Snapdragon branding, paves the way for new 8-series launch
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Qualcomm has shaken up the branding surrounding its Snapdragon products, which should make it clearer and easier to understand what you're getting.

Qualcomm says that Snapdragon is now big enough and widely enough known to act as a standalone brand, so you'll start to see it referred to as Snapdragon, rather than Qualcomm Snapdragon.

Qualcomm has already been pushing this point with things like Snapdragon Insiders and so on. It will continue to use its fireball logo, but this will gain prominence, so you know when a Snapdragon product is being talked about.

One of the interesting changes is that colours are going to be used more deliberately, with gold only used for the company's flagship products - so that logo or image you see showing a Snapdragon SoC (system on chip) which is popular on smartphone adverts and packaging - if it's gold, it's flagship level.

Sky Glass review, Pinter interview, and more - Pocket-lint Podcast 130
Sky Glass review, Pinter interview, and more - Pocket-lint Podcast 130 By Rik Henderson ·

There's also a renaming that's going to come along with these changes. These haven't been fully detailed, but Qualcomm has said that the flagship will be known as the Snapdragon 8-series.

We expect more detail on how this is going to work at the Snapdragon Summit in a couple of weeks - but we'd expect Snapdragon 4-series, Snapdragon 6-series and Snapdragon 7-series to all be used.

Qualcomm is also dropping the 5G naming, it seems, saying that if it's Snapdragon then it's 5G, so there's no need add that detail to the naming too.

There's going to be more information to come on these changes, but now we know that when Qualcomm starts talking about the new Snapdragon 8-series, it's the next-gen hardware for 2022.

Writing by Chris Hall. Originally published on 23 November 2021.
Recommended for you
Qualcomm shakes up Snapdragon branding, paves the way for new 8-series launch
Qualcomm shakes up Snapdragon branding, paves the way for new 8-series launch By Chris Hall ·
Snapdragon Summit 2021: How to watch and what to expect from the Qualcomm tech showcase
Snapdragon Summit 2021: How to watch and what to expect from the Qualcomm tech showcase By Chris Hall ·
Apple Black Friday sale: Buy an Apple device, get up to £160 in gift cards
Apple Black Friday sale: Buy an Apple device, get up to £160 in gift cards By Maggie Tillman ·
Is this what OnePlus' tri-fold smartphone would look like if it ever debuts?
Is this what OnePlus' tri-fold smartphone would look like if it ever debuts? By Maggie Tillman ·
Upcoming phones: The future smartphones of 2022
Upcoming phones: The future smartphones of 2022 By Chris Hall ·
Which is the best iPhone? iPhone SE, 11, iPhone 12, 13 or 13 Pro?
Which is the best iPhone? iPhone SE, 11, iPhone 12, 13 or 13 Pro? By Britta O'Boyle ·