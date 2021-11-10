(Pocket-lint) - Each year Qualcomm presents its latest and greatest technology at Snapdragon Tech Summit, held in Hawaii, and after a break from the physical event in 2020 due to world events, the in-person showcase returns for 2021.
So what can you expect from Qualcomm's forthcoming Snapdragon platforms, how can you live-stream the events, and what might we expect to see from Tech Summit 2021?
Spoiler alert: we expect the Snapdragon 895/898 platform to be revealed, so here's when and how to tune in or catch-up to find out about the 2022 flagship processor that'll be powering the top-end smartphones.
When is Qualcomm's Snapdragon Tech Summit
For 2021 the event will be split into two, taking place on 30 November and 1 December. Here are local times for international audiences:
- 13:00 HST (Hawaii Standard Time)
- 15:00 PST (West Coast USA)
- 18:00 EST (East Coast USA)
- 23:00 GMT (UK)
- 00:00 +1 CST (Europe)
- 19:00 +1 SGT (Singapore / HK / Taiwan)
How can I stream Qualcomm's Tech Summit?
The company will be live-streaming the events on YouTube, Twitter - where you can follow the #SnapdragonSummit tag for all the latest - or you can head to Qualcomm's website where it's possible to sign-up for email alerts about the event and announcements.
What to expect from the Snapdragon Tech Summit?
Tech Summit is always about the premium tier Snapdragon platform, so Qualcomm will no doubt be showing-off its 4nm future chipset, Snapdragon 895/898. We'll be at the event to bring a breakdown feature about what's new and improved in this product for a fuller understanding.
Qualcomm also says the events will "showcase industry-leading technology innovations across camera, AI, sound, gaming, and connectivity." The company CEO, Cristiano Amon, will be lead in presenting. It's not unusual to see device mock-ups to showcase Snapdragon's advancements in these various fields.
But there will be more, too, with big-names such as Motorola, Xiaomi, Lenovo and Microsoft also on hand to showcase how Qualcomm's advancements will enhance their products in the near future.