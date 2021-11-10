(Pocket-lint) - Each year Qualcomm presents its latest and greatest technology at Snapdragon Tech Summit, held in Hawaii, and after a break from the physical event in 2020 due to world events, the in-person showcase returns for 2021.

So what can you expect from Qualcomm's forthcoming Snapdragon platforms, how can you live-stream the events, and what might we expect to see from Tech Summit 2021?

Spoiler alert: we expect the Snapdragon 895/898 platform to be revealed, so here's when and how to tune in or catch-up to find out about the 2022 flagship processor that'll be powering the top-end smartphones.

For 2021 the event will be split into two, taking place on 30 November and 1 December. Here are local times for international audiences:

13:00 HST (Hawaii Standard Time)

15:00 PST (West Coast USA)

18:00 EST (East Coast USA)

23:00 GMT (UK)

00:00 +1 CST (Europe)

19:00 +1 SGT (Singapore / HK / Taiwan)

The company will be live-streaming the events on YouTube, Twitter - where you can follow the #SnapdragonSummit tag for all the latest - or you can head to Qualcomm's website where it's possible to sign-up for email alerts about the event and announcements.

Tech Summit is always about the premium tier Snapdragon platform, so Qualcomm will no doubt be showing-off its 4nm future chipset, Snapdragon 895/898. We'll be at the event to bring a breakdown feature about what's new and improved in this product for a fuller understanding.

Qualcomm also says the events will "showcase industry-leading technology innovations across camera, AI, sound, gaming, and connectivity." The company CEO, Cristiano Amon, will be lead in presenting. It's not unusual to see device mock-ups to showcase Snapdragon's advancements in these various fields.

Best smartphones 2021 rated: The top mobile phones available to buy today By Chris Hall · 10 November 2021

But there will be more, too, with big-names such as Motorola, Xiaomi, Lenovo and Microsoft also on hand to showcase how Qualcomm's advancements will enhance their products in the near future.