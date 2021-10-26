(Pocket-lint) - Qualcomm has revealed its platform updates for late 2021, spearheaded by the new Snapdragon 778G Plus, doubling down on the company's 5G offering in its mid- and entry-level tiers.

The 778G was originally announced in the middle of this year, with the 'Plus' version extending the platform with faster clock speeds for an uptick in performance potential.

Elsewhere the chip-maker revealed the Snapdragon 695 5G, 480 Plus 5G, and 680 4G.

With the exception of the last and lowest-level one of those listed above, the message is pretty clear: it's about 5G for all, with the speedier connectivity more likely to make its way into more affordable handsets in the near future.

Qualcomm says that the demand in the mid-level space has increased considerably - up 44 per cent for the 7-series this year - as many customers are clearly choosing the more sensibly priced options over the leading flagships in the market.

The 6-series, now headed by the 695 5G, brings a 30 per cent increase in graphics and 15 per cent processor improvement over the older 690, helping to close the gap in performance. It will also cater for Sub 6G and mmWave 5G formats.

While Qualcomm is clearly focused on enhancing its mid-level portfolio, however, its annual Tech Summit - which Pocket-lint will be attending this December - will be the showcase for its top-tier platforms. We're expecting an update of the 888, in the rumoured 898, to headline that show.