Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon 895 flagship phone chip to be based on 4nm tech

(Pocket-lint) - Qualcomm's next-generation flagship phone chip is set to be based on the next-gen 4nm manufacturing process, which should bring a significant rise in performance and efficiency.

The new process will put the current best - 5nm - in the shade. Many smartphone processors are based on 7nm and even larger processes, so 4nm is a definite step forward.

However, there are set to be two different manufacturers for the Snapdragon 895 and mid-life speed bump, the 895+. The former will be made by Samsung, while the latter will be manufactured by Taiwan's TSMC. That news comes courtesy of renowned leaker Ice Universe.

While 895 will be with us at the end of the year (normally launch is at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Tech Summit event), the 895+ will be launched in a year's time - Qualcomm has only just launched the predecessor Snapdragon 888 Plus which in turn followed up December's launch of the Snapdragon 888 used in handsets such as the Samsung Galaxy S21 and OnePlus 9 Series.

So it isn't a big leap to say that the Snapdragon 895 (name to be confirmed, of course) wll be inside many of 2022's big name handsets.

The new overclocked 888 Plus will be inside the next Asus ROG Phone as well as new phones from Honor, Vivo, Xiaomi and Motorola.

Writing by Dan Grabham.