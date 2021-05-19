Qualcomm reveals the 778G 5G, coming in upper mid-range handsets from Honor, Moto, Oppo and Xiaomi

(Pocket-lint) - Qualcomm has introduced the slightly tongue-twistery 778G 5G Snapdragon platform destined for new mid-range handsets from Honor, Motorola, Oppo, Realme and Xiaomi among others.

The launch - at Qualcomm's 5G Summit event - follows the recent debut of the 780G 5G chipset that sits directly underneath the range-topping Snapdragon 888. We'll see both the 780G and this new hardware inside a lot of handsets this year as Android phone makers capitalise on Huawei's reduced market share and the opportunities that brings.

Featuring mmWave and Sub-6Ghz 5G compatibility as you'd expect, other standout features of the Snapdragon 778G 5G include a triple ISP so you can record footage from three camera lenses at once.

There's also Qualcomm's latest 6th gen AI engine (Hexagon 770) plus support for selected mobile gaming-orientated features such as Variable Rate Shading (VRS) and Qualcomm Game Quick Touch. The latter offers up to 20 percent faster response to touch inputs for more precise gaming and is new to the 7 Series lineup of hardware.

The chipset was actually revealed by the company by mistake yesterday, but the product page with swiftly withdrawn.

The new hardware is based on a 6nm process from TSMC and comes a year on from the launch of the predecessor hardware, the Snapdragon 768G. Qualcomm says the Kryo 670 CPU cores offer around 40 percent upflift in performance over the previous generation. The Adreno 642L GPU also offers a 40 percent rise in rendering performance, too.

“Snapdragon 778G was developed to address the growing demand by [device makers] for more platform options in the high-tier,” said Kedar Kondap, vice president of product management.

The 778G also includes support for the latest Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6/6E standards.

