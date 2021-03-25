Qualcomm is set to announce the 780G 5G, coming to mid-range handsets soon

(Pocket-lint) - Qualcomm is set to reveal the Snapdragon 780G chipset to sit underneath the range-topping Snapdragon 888. It'll come inside handsets from various manufacturers but it sounds like Xiaomi will be first.

There has been a little hole in Qualcomm's premium chipset lineup for 2021, which is set to be filled with the imminent release of new hardware, leaked via Winfuture.de but a press release was clearly present here. We've previously heard mention of the hardware and have been expecting an announcement.

In terms of its 5G connectivity, it lags behind more premium chipsets as it's the X53 5G modem which supports both sub-6GHz networks and the faster mmWave standard. mmWave support remains limited in the US and pretty much non-existent in Europe at present, however. It's speedy too, with support for up to 3.6 Gigabits per second.

Indeed, in many respects it really is a top-end chipset, even supporting the very latest Wi-Fi 6, 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. There will also be support for the new Snapdragon Sound tech.

New Nest Hub, Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, and more - Pocket-lint Podcast 95 By Rik Henderson · 25 March 2021

And like Snapdragon 888 it's based on the latest 5nm process technology for efficiency and power and again boasts an octa-core CPU with two Cortex-A78 2.4GHz high-performance cores and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. The AI engine is Qualcomm's sixth-gen Hexagon 770.

The GPU is Adreno 642 which can support 10-but HDR gaming as well as updateable drivers. There's also a triple ISP which means it can support shooting from three cameras simultaneously. It's also reported to be especially good for low light photography and as you'd expect there's support for 4K HDR and HDR10+ video.

Writing by Dan Grabham.