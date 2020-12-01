Qualcomm reveals its 2021 flagship phone hardware: Snapdragon 888

(Pocket-lint) - Qualcomm has revealed its latest Snapdragon flagship phone hardware.

It's called the Snapdragon 888, so isn't called Snapdragon 875 as we were expecting - the platform is presumably so named because the number '8' is seen as being very lucky in China.

We'll find out more details on the hardware tomorrow and bring you an in-depth piece on it then, although we have some initial details below. Naturally, it'll be a 5G capable platform as you'd expect.

Some finer details on the platform were leaked previously and given that we've already had a 5nm-based mobile platform launch in the form of Apple's A14 Bionic, it isn't a massive leap to assume the leaks are correct.

The reveal took place at the start of Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit, the company's annual briefing for the press and media. Usually everybody meets in one location but 2020 being what it is the event is virtual. You can watch the keynotes from the event as they are publicly available.

Qualcomm says the following companies "provided their support for Snapdragon 888" which basically means they'll be offering 888-based devices: Asus, BlackShark, Lenovo, LG, Meizu, Motorola, Nubia, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo, Sharp, Vivo, Xiaomi and ZTE. Sony also appeared during the event so it's safe to assume its Xperia devices are on board.

Inside the Snapdragon 888 is Qualcomm's latest X60 5G modem which offers access to both Sub-6Ghz and mmWave. While mmWave isn't yet in Europe, 2021 will see it appear - it offers greater headline speeds than other 5G networks, but over a shorter range, so it'll be used primarily in major cities.

There's also support for standalone and non-standalone networks in addition to 5G carrier aggregation tech, essentially giving networks the capability to increase coverage and capacity.

The platform also has a new AI engine which, Qualcomm says, is a big leap over the previous generation. There's also a big upgrade to the on-board Adreno graphics (with Qualcomm Elite Gaming), too, while the Spectrum ISP is now capable of enabling devices to capture images at 2.7 gigapixels per second or 120 photos taken at 12 megapixel resolution.

Qualcomm says this capability is up to 35 percent faster than the previous generation.

Writing by Dan Grabham.