Qualcomm announces when it'll launch Snapdragon 875 - the hardware that'll power 2021's flagship phones

(Pocket-lint) - Qualcomm has announced its annual showcase will be virtual this year. No surprise there, but the event is important because we usually see the new phone hardware that'll be powering many of next year's flagship phones - almost certainly called Snapdragon 875.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit 2020 will be held on 1-2 December and we'll bring you all the latest news right here.

The Snapdragon Summit event will also showcase Qualcomm's latest work on always-connected Windows 10 PCs (ACPC) and we may get a follow-up to the Snapdragon 8cx platform. Snapdragon is based around ARM technologies and with Apple moving to its own ARM-based Apple Silicon for next-gen Macs, the topic of ARM-based laptops - with on-board 5G connectivity, of course - has never been hotter.

Qualcomm is also supplying the 5G modems for the new iPhone 12 and the company may also talk about its next-gen modem hardware although that usually takes place at the Mobile World Congress event each year. That has now been delayed until Summer 2021 from February.

We may also get mixed reality and/or virtual reality announcements, too.

We know the main announcements will be taking place in the afternoon UK time, so morning on the US West Coast. Usually, Qualcomm livestreams the event and we expect it to be open to all so we'll bring you the streams when we can.

Writing by Dan Grabham.