Qualcomm's Snapdragon 732G brings even more power to midrange 4G phones

(Pocket-lint) - Hot on the heels from its gaming-orientated Snapdragon 865 Plus, Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon 732G mobile platform as a follow up to the 730G which appeared in the Google Pixel 4a. It'll be coming to an unnamed new Poco phone, which Poco's head of products, Sam Jiang says "will set a new benchmark in the mid-range category."

Whereas the 865 Plus is a flagship phone platform, the 732G is aimed at cheaper 4G handsets in the middle part of the market. Unlike the 5G-capable Snapdragon 765G used in the OnePlus Nord, the 730G is a 4G platform, but it demonstrates that the mid-range part of the market is growing.

The platform isn't a revolution with just a few tune-ups, but expect to see it in several handsets soon. The improvements are that the CPU clock speed has been slightly improved to 2.3 GHz while there's also "improved graphics rendering" from the Adreno graphics, too. It also utilises the same X15 LTE modem as the 730G.

Notably, the platform will also be able to use some of Qualcomm's Snapdragon Elite Gaming features including Game Jank Reducer and True HDR gaming. The AI performance is also better than the previous generation, too while there's also support for Quick Charge 4+, too.

