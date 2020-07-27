(Pocket-lint) - Qualcomm‘s next-generation mobile platform won't be unveiled until later this year, but one leaker on Twitter has begun to share details about the upcoming system on a chip for flagship phones.

Roland Quandt, of WinFuture, claimed it's called Snapdragon 875 SoC with the codename SM8350. But, internally, it's likely referred to as Lahaina. He said it's named after a city in Maui, one of the seven Hawaiian Islands. Keep in mind Qualcomm usually holds events in Huawei to announce its latest silicon.

Pretty sure Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 (SM8350) is called "Lahaina" internally. Named after a city on the island of Maui, Hawaii. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) July 24, 2020

Qualcomm has yet to confirm names/codenames for its next mobile platform, so Quandt's latest tip is just speculation or rumour at this stage.

The new mobile device processor is expected to be built on a 5nm process, with Qualcomm using a Cortex X1 and Cortex A78 large-core architectural combination. ARM's new Cortex X1 core architecture offers 30 per cent higher maximum performance than that of the Cortex-A77. It's designed to have double the machine learning capacity than that of the Cortex-A78, as well. It'll have no external modem; instead, the baseband chip will be integrated with the processor.

Add it all up, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC will undoubtedly deliver some impressive gains when it arrives in the first crop of high-end smartphones. Brands likely won't launch their phones with Qualcomm's next flagship chip until the first quarter of 2021, though.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.