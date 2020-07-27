Qualcomm's Quick Charge 5 tech gives phones a 50 percent charge in five minutes

Qualcomm has announced the fifth generation of its Quick Charge technology, bringing "100W+" charging to future smartphones. The company says its around 10x more powerful than the original Quick Charge released back in 2013.

The technology, called Quick Charge 5, also manages heat better than predecessor versions, meaning it's up to 10 degrees centigrade cooler when fast charging than the previous Quick Charge 4 and 4+ generation of the technology. It's around four times faster than Quick Charge 4 and 4+.

Quick Charge has many third-party rivals, including Oppo's VOOC - indeed Oppo has been talking about 125W fast charging recently which would fast charge your phone to around 40 percent capacity in five minutes provided your phone and charger supported it.

And that's the rub with Quick Charge 5 - you'll need to have a compatible phone and charger to get the quick juice, but if you have a compatible phone there's no doubt there is a clear benefit in using a Quick Charge charger with it.

Qualcomm is suggesting a slightly better five-minute figure than Oppo though - zero to 50 percent full. Regardless of the specifics, both technologies are quite stunning and make wireless charging specs look very second-rate.

Qualcomm says that over 250 brands will use Quick Charge 5 technology. Expect to see it start to appear in handsets during the latter part of this year. Qualcomm says that phones using the existing Snapdragon 865, 865 Plus and future platforms will support it.

There's also full backwards compatibility with older Quick Charge gear (if you've got an existing fast charger, for example).

Writing by Dan Grabham.