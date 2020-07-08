Qualcomm intros the Snapdragon 865 Plus for faster gaming performance on high-end phones

Qualcomm has souped-up the Snapdragon 865 with a 10 percent performance improvement and called it the Snapdragon 865 Plus (or 865+ as Qualcomm is styling it).

Designed with gaming phones in mind primarily, the new chipset features faster graphics rendering form the Adreno GPU, a rise in clock speed of the Kryo CPU cores (to 3.1GHz) and uses 5G all the way. Yep, it breaks the 3GHz barrier.

Full HDR support is also included for HDR10+, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision.

After thinking that an update to its flagship mobile platform wouldn't happen until the end of the year, Qualcomm has surprised with the new hardware which is already confirmed to be coming to the Asus ROG Phone III. It'll also be inside Lenovo Legion-branded gaming devices this year as well.

We'll see these first 865+ handsets launch later in the year; it won't be coming to the imminent Samsung Galaxy Note 20 we believe.

It's also compatible with the also-new Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 which boasts Wi-Fi speeds of up to 3.6 Gbps. Qualcomm claims this will give phones featuring it the fastest Wi-Fi of any phones on the market. There's Bluetooth 5.2.

The 5G modem used alongside the platform is, once again, the Qualcomm X55 - despite Qualcomm having announced the X60 back in February, we don't think we'll see that in phones until 2021. Even so, it still supports Sub-6 and mmWave.

The first version of the Snapdragon 865 was introduced last December and has featured in various flagship devices such as the OnePlus 8 series and US version of the Galaxy S20 series.