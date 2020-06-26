We've been getting a drip feed of more and more information about Qualcomm's next-generation smartphone chipset for months now. Thanks to a Weibo post from seasoned leaker Ice Universe, it looks like that more premium chip may be inbound soon.

We'd already had indications from the same source that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20 might pack the new chip, and any forthcoming Galaxy Fold 2 might join it. That's being backed up now by a look at its wider release.

The Weibo post says that the Snapdragon 865 Plus, which follows the naming conventions that Qualcomm's been using for few iterations now, will launch in July barring any delays or mishaps. Of course, given the global health situation, delays are eminently possible at the moment.

The leaker also added that they expect the chipset to power a host of flagship phones releasing in the latter stages of 2020, also not a huge surprise given the takeup Qualcomm generally enjoys with its major Snapdragon releases.

We are also expecting more mainstream uptake of 5G in the coming 18 months, so it also makes a lot of sense that the 865 Plus would be a popular choice for forthcoming flagship smartphones. Needless to say, without any official word from Qualcomm this is still very much up in the air, though.