Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 768G hardware is aimed at gaming phones

Qualcomm has introduced new mobile phone hardware - but this one's aimed specifically at gaming phones and the gamers who buy them.

Gaming phones tend to have the best of everything - large displays with high refresh rates and large batteries.

The Snapdragon 768G is designed to cater to these users by boosting the clock speed of the main processing core, or Prime Core (2.4 to 2.8Ghz) and upping the performance of the Adreno 620 graphics processor by around 15 percent. As you'd expect from a new Qualcomm chipset, it also includes a 5G modem and latest-gen AI processor.

The 5G modem supports both mmWave and sub-6 GHz 5G and both standalone and non-standalone 5G...essentially, it'll support any 5G network you throw at it.

There's also support for HDR gaming and the ability to update graphics drivers and tweak settings, too, giving gamers flexibility over their gaming. Qualcomm also says the chipset can support camera sensors up to 64 megapixel.

The hardware is appearing first in the Redmi K30, but expect it to come to more gaming phones in the coming months - after all, it sits at the top of Qualcomm's mid-range chipset range (under the flagship Snapdragon 865 range) and should be quite a compelling proposition with its extra grunt, potential extra battery life and 5G.