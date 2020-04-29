  Qualcomm QuickCharge 3+ brings 50 percent phone charges in 15 minutes to everyday phones

Qualcomm has announced the latest generation of its fast charging technology - QuickCharging 3+.

It slots in underneath the premium QuickCharge 4+ to bring fast charging to more mainstream phones, so at a lower price point.

The topline figures are pretty impressive - 0-50 charge in 15 minutes which equates to around 35 percent faster charging than the previous generation.

Qualcomm also says the charging is cooler (so more efficient), equating to around a 9 degree Celsius reduction. Lower heat, more efficiency.

It uses a standard USB-A to USB-C cable. As with other quick charging technologies, there are safety mechanisms built in to prevent overheating and maintain a constant level of charge.

Quick Charge 3+ will be available first on phones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 and 765G platforms, followed by others this year.

Xiaomi’s Mi 10 Lite Zoom, powered by the Snapdragon 765G is the first to boast the technology (that phone actually has QuickCharge 4+ on board as well).

The tech is backwards compatible with other generations of QuickCharge so you can use other accessories with these phones, too.