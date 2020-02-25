Qualcomm, in lieu of its customary Mobile World Congress keynote, has sent out press releases covering a range of topics - including the adoption of its new hardware platform, Snapdragon 865.

We've seen a number of announcements recently for new devices using Snapdragon 865 - the Xiaomi Mi 10, Sony Xperia 1 II - for example, but Qualcomm has now shared a much more complete list of devices, including some yet to be announced.

That includes the Asus ZenFone 7 - something we've heard nothing about so far. It also includes the ROG Phone 3, again something that is unreleased and we've not heard much about. Asus wasn't on the list of cancelled attendees at Mobile World Congress, so we're guessing these will be announced at some point in the future.

Also on the list is the Legion Gaming Phone. Legion is the gaming arm of Lenovo - we knew that Lenovo's Motorola brand was planning to launch new devices, but the Legion Gaming Phone was just a rumour up till now.

The list goes on - and we've dropped a copy of it below so you can see all the devices that are now on the confirmed list. We're guessing that many of these were due to be announced at Mobile World Congress, but with that event cancelled due to coronavirus fears, we're now looking at a list of mostly unannounced devices.

Black Shark 3

FCNT arrows 5G

iQOO 3

Legion Gaming Phone

Nubia Red Magic 5G

OPPO Find X2

realme X50 Pro

Redmi K30 Pro

ROG Phone 3

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra

Sharp AQUOS R5G

Sony Xperia 1 II

vivo APEX 2020 Concept Phone

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro

ZenFone 7

ZTE Axon 10s Pro

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 brings a range of performance boosts over the previous iteration of Snapdragon devices, but looking at this list, it's also going to usher in a lot of 5G devices too. While the 5G modem isn't integrated into Snapdragon 865, Qualcomm has been clear that it is optimised for 5G, as well as bringing gaming boosts, enhanced AI and more advanced camera support.