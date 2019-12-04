PUBG Mobile is going to look better and play better thanks to Snapdragon 865

If you're a fan of PUBG Mobile then you might be interested in some of the news coming out of Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit, where the company announced the new Snapdragon 865.

The Snapdragon 865 is going to be powering devices in 2020, bringing new flagship-grade hardware and looking to boost a range of features, with a leaning towards gaming performance.

For the PUBG Mobile player there is specific support for that game, with two big announcements on the stage as Qualcomm went into detail on the advances we will see from Snapdragon 865.

Firstly, Snapdragon 865 will support 90fps mode for PUBG Mobile. That's native support from the GPU for this game, so if you have a 90Hz display, it's going to be really fluid and smooth. That should bring a boost to the performance of those playing on Snapdragon 865 devices.

Talking of 90Hz displays, we've previously seen OnePlus say that they are not going to revert back to 60Hz displays on its devices. Knowing how much OnePlus loves PUBG Mobile - we suspect we'll be seeing a Snapdragon 865 device, probably the OnePlus 8, with a 90Hz display for PUBG bliss.

The other area where Snapdragon 865 is going to directly support the game is in the delivery of HDR. PUBG Mobile has had an HDR mode in the settings for some time, but we've never really see a huge difference in performance when that mode is engaged. In the future you'll be getting full 10-bit HDR support on the game on the new Qualcomm hardware.

Basically, we get the feeling that PUBG Mobile is going to play smoother and look better on Snapdragon 865 devices than it does on other hardware. The question is how long are you going to have to wait until you can get your hands on an 865 phone?

Fortunately, we're expecting a range of device announcements early in 2020 - so keep your eyes peeled for all the latest news.

Shop for cell phones, prepaid phones and cell phone plans at AT&T Wireless. AT&T is a wireless telecommunications company providing coverage to millions of customers in the U.S. AT&T offers exclusive products from Apple, Nokia, Sharp, Sony, LG, Moto, Samsung and other manufacturers. The cellular company remains a favourite of consumers who like its sharp voice quality and discounts on cell phone plans.