Qualcomm has announced that its new mobile platform will support updates for the Adreno graphics chip. Updatable graphics drivers is something that desktop users take for granted, but hasn't been available before on a mobile device platform.

For the Snapdragon 865, you'll be able to update the Adreno 650 GPU via Google Play, in the exact same way as you'd update any other app on your phone.

While this might sound like an abstract addition, it means that you'll be able to get improvements to gaming performance and graphics rendering, independent of other updates. This uncoupling means more frequent graphics updates will be possible and that can bring gains on a more regular basis.

That might mean that when a new game is launched that there's updated drivers to support that game's features, or it might be that the hardware has been better optimised.

The new feature joins a slew of new features designed to support mobile gamers. There's going to be support for fast refresh rates on displays, not just to 120fps, but up to 144fps too, again, another desktop feature.

There's also a range of support for 10-bit HDR so things will look great, as well being really smooth. Qualcomm announced that PUBG Mobile will support this 10-bit HDR, as well as getting 90fps support, so it should boost the experience when winning those chicken dinners.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 devices will be appearing in 2020, with a range of manufacturers like Oppo and Xiaomi already announcing plans to launch devices on the new hardware.

