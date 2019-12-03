Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 is built for 5G, boosts AI and gaming power

Qualcomm has announced the platform that's going to power the next generation of flagship phones, the Snapdragon 865.

Announced on stage at Snapdragon Summit by Alex Katouzian, senior vice president of mobile at Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 865 will bring power advances taking it beyond the Snapdragon 855 that's powered many of the leading devices in 2019.

Some of this will come from the new fifth-gen AI Engine, which Katouzian said delivers 2x the AI power of the Snapdragon 855, while also supporting the X55 modem, allowing access to a wider range of 5G networks than previous Qualcomm solutions.

Qualcomm didn't say a huge amount at the confirmatory unveiling of the new platform, but was quick to roll-out the hardware partners that would be using it. Having confirmed that ZTE would be launching early on Snapdragon 865 in 2020, there were also confirmations from Xiaomi and Oppo.

Xiaomi founder Lin Bin took to the stage, not only confirming that the company would be launching more than 10 phones on Snapdragon 865 in 2020, but that one of these would be the Mi 10 - it's next-gen flagship device.

Oppo also took to the stage to confirm that its next flagship phone would be powered by Snapdragon 865, which will be available in Q1 2020.

Qualcomm was keen to stress that the Snapdragon 865 would boost the camera experience, with support for up to 200-megapixels, with plenty of power to process all the captured data.

Snapdragon 865 will also boost gaming, with Qualcomm saying that it's bringing desktop gaming features to mobile devices through 865, but didn't detail exactly what those are.

There will be a lot more detail to come on the Snapdragon 865 and we'll bring you all the interesting details as they become known.

