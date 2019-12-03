Qualcomm announces the Snapdragon 765 looking to bring 5G to billions

Qualcomm has announced its next generation of Snapdragon hardware, with Cristiano Amon saying that "2020 will be the year of scale for 5G". The aim is to bring 5G - and AI - to a much wider audience with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765.

Presented on stage at Snapdragon Summit by Alex Katouzian, SVP and general manager, mobile at Qualcomm, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 and 765G come with integrated 5G, thanks to the X52 modem.

The Snapdragon 765 will support high-power features, such as 4K HDR capture, offer the fifth-gen Qualcomm AI Engine, as well as supporting advanced gaming features. Looking to expand the offering in a lower-positioned platform, Qualcomm has transitioned some features from the flagship level into the more affordable package.

In the Snapdragon 765G, the G stands for gaming, with boosted power for mobile gamers, although the exact benefits that it brings are yet to be revealed.

Taking to the stage, Motorola confirmed that it would be launching a 5G device in early 2020, using the Snapdragon 765 hardware.

There will be a lot more information to come on Snapdragon 765 and 765G over the coming days.

Developing story...

