Snapdragon Summit is held annually, giving Qualcomm the chance to talk about its Snapdragon hardware, to announce and showcase the tech that will be in smartphones and other devices in 2020 and beyond.

For the third year it is being held in Maui, Hawaii, bringing together a global tech audience - but also livestreaming the three main keynote events, so that you can watch along at home. We have embedded that livestream at the top of the page so you can watch along.

Snapdragon Summit is running from 3-5 December and there will be a keynote speech on each of those dates. Those keynote speeches start at 9am HST:

San Francisco - 11am

New York - 2pm

London - 7pm

Berlin - 8pm

New Delhi - 12:30am 4 Dec

Tokyo - 4am 4 Dec

Sydney - 6am 4 Dec

Over the past few years Qualcomm has used Snapdragon Summit to launch its flagship Snapdragon platform - the Snapdragon 845 in 2017, the 855 in 2018 - so it's not too much of a stretch to guess that Qualcomm will announce Snapdragon 865 in 2019.

The new hardware is likely to bring performance boosts to devices, it's like to have an integrated 5G solution - something that was missing from Snapdragon 855 - as it paves the way for increased connectivity of devices in 2020.

Qualcomm devoted a lot of time to talking about 5G in 2019, the year we saw global 5G launches. What we didn't see - mentioned above - was an integrated 5G solution. But Qualcomm did spend a lot of time talking about it.

Qualcomm confirmed at Mobile World Congress 2019 that it would be launching an integrated solution; it confirmed at IFA 2019 that it would be launching a budget 5G solution too - and Nokia confirmed it was going to use it. We suspect that will be on the agenda for Snapdragon Summit.

We've seen other hardware platforms from Qualcomm discussed in the past at Snapdragon Summit - the company also has PC hardware, mixed reality hardware, audio hardware and a whole lot more.

But Qualcomm is also teasing that there's going to be some gaming-related news, having tweeted that a special guest is going to be helping with the big reveal.

The next era of mobile gaming is almost here — and a special guest is going to help us launch it at the #SnapdragonSummit. pic.twitter.com/1qs7K1dun9 — Qualcomm (@Qualcomm) December 2, 2019

We'll bring you all the news from Snapdragon Summit as it happens.

