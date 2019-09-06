"5G is here" was the message from Qualcomm in 2019, but the age of the early adopter is coming to an end, as the company shifts gear to make sure that more affordable 5G handsets will be available in 2020.

Ok, so Qualcomm didn't say "more affordable" - it said "commercialisation at scale" - but what it amounts to is not just flagship devices, but Snapdragon 7 and 6 Series devices too. Yes, 5G is coming to the mid-range.

That will mean that there are more 5G options for smartphone manufacturers to use in devices in 2020 and Qualcomm has gone a step further and named dropped those who will be using the new Snapdragon 7 Series hardware with integrated 5G modem.

The list includes: Oppo, Realme, RedMi, Vivo, Motorola, Nokia and LG. Nokia has been fairly vocal about launching an affordable 5G handset in 2020 and it looks certain that it will be on Qualcomm's 7 Series hardware - but it's great to have an idea of who else will be in the running.

Qualcomm also says that the Snapdragon 7 Series with 5G is already in testing with partners and all the details will be fully announced later in 2019 - as will details about the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Series. That should see a new wave of mid-range and flagship 5G devices launching in early 2020 - at MWC 2020 to take a guess.

Stepping down further, the 6 Series hardware is expected to find its way into devices in the second half of 2020 which might then see 5G phone prices fall even further.

Of course, there's no guarantee that you'll be able to get a cheaper tariff from your carrier, but in 2020 there are going to be more 5G options, hopefully increasing the pace of 5G adoption.