Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon 865 leaked, confirmed to have integrated 5G

Some key info about Qualcomm's next-generation flagship phone platform has emerged - it'll come in two versions, one of which will have integrated 5G.

We already predicted it would be called the Snapdragon 865 (after last year's 855 and the 845 the year before, while Qualcomm had already told us last year and at MWC 2019 that it's next-generation platform would natively integrate 5G as opposed to having the 5G modem as a separate chip.

We'd heard a whisper that two different versions would be announced and this has now been confirmed by regular leaker Roland Quandt. It's not a massive revelation since logically there would be 4G and 5G versions of the next-generation platform.

That's unnecessary with the current Snapdragon 855 because, as we mentioned, the 5G modem is a separate optional part which - of course - only needs to be added for 5G devices.

The new chipset is set to have the code SM8250 while the two variants are known as Kona and Huracan. Kona is a place in Hawaii where Qualcomm has held its annual summit for the last couple of years, while Huracan is the Mayan god of wind, storm and fire - it's also Spanish for hurricane. We don't know which will be 5G enabled with - presumably - the X55 modem on board which can connect to 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G networks unlike the older X50.

Quandt adds that both have support for LPDDR5X memory - an upgrade from the existing LPDDR4X RAM standard - and the new UFS 3.0 storage tech recently seen in the OnePlus 7 Pro for faster data transfer speeds. The chip will surely be based on the 7nm production process, probably manufactured by TSMC (although there are some rumours that Samsung could be manufacturing it for Qualcomm).

While Apple won't use Snapdragon in its 2020 5G iPhone, it will use a Qualcomm modem which will probably be the successor to the X55.