Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon chips will bring premium features to mid-rangers

- Devices with these chips will start to go on sale in mid-2019

Qualcomm has a bunch of new processors it just unveiled. But these chips aren't destined for flagships. They're for mid-range devices.

There are three new Snapdragon chips, to be exact, and they are expected to be featured in new phones starting from mid-2019. The first is the Snapdragon 730, which is ideal for mid-to-high-end smartphones, while the second chip is a gaming-focused version of the 730 chip, called the Snapdragon 730G. The last chip is the Snapdragon 665, best suited for lower-end devices.

This new silicon will allow for top-of-the-market experiences on non-flagship phones. That includes features like a smarter camera and even AI performance. Here's a closer look at the specs for each chip:

Snapdragon 730

The Snapdragon 730 can do things previously reserved for Series 8 chips found in phones like the Galaxy S10. As the successor to the Snapdragon 710, the 730 packs an Adreno 618 GPU, a Hexagon 688 processor with a tensor accelerator, a Spectra 350 “computer vision” image signal processor, an X15 LTE modem, and Wi-Fi 6. Expect to see it in mid-rangers from brands like Motorola.

Snapdragon 730G

This is Qualcomm’s answer to the recent development of phones designed specifically for gaming. It’s the same chip as the regular 730, with a few tweaks to improve gaming experiences. This includes support for 1440p displays, whereas the regular 730 tops out at 1080p. It also brings with it a new "Jank Reducer" feature, which should limit stuttering by up to 90 per cent in a 30fps game.

Along with that, the Snapdragon 730G enables 15-per cent faster performance over the 730 and supports 960fps slow-motion video.

Snapdragon 665

The Snapdragon 665 is the latest chip in the 6 Series lineup from Qualcomm. If the 8 is reserved for the highest-end devices, and the 7 works for the next step down in phones, like the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE or the Nokia 8.1, then the 6 Series is for the lowest price-point in smartphones.

The 665’s predecessor, the Snapdragon 660, was released in 2017 and is used in phones like the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 and the Xiaomi Mi A2. But the 665 adds an 8-core chip built on a 11nm process, and it offers support for triple cameras and 48-megapixel sensors.

We'll likely learn more about what phones will contain Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon chips in the near future, so stay tuned.

