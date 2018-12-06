Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and ZTE are also confirmed to be developing 5G devices

Some leading Chinese phone manufacturers have committed to producing 5G handsets during 2019.

Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and ZTE will be offering handsets using the newly-announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 alongside the X50 5G modem.

We certainly don't know if any of these devices will be coming to the US or Europe as yet - today's announcement was made in cahoots with China Mobile so they may debut in China to begin with.

Oppo brand OnePlus today fully confirmed it would be producing a 5G handset in early to mid-2019 and we know for sure that the handset will be available in the UK on EE.

Oppo is set to enter the UK market soon and with Xiaomi already in the UK, we'd have thought we'll see those 5G handsets on UK shores. Xiaomi is selling handsets through Three and we already know that Three will also be joining EE and others in launching 5G handsets in 2019.

Samsung has confirmed it will also be joining these manufacturers in launching a 5G phone in 2019 (with a somewhat odd notch), while US network AT&T has confirmed the existence of a second. We expect at least one of these to be the US version of the Galaxy S10.