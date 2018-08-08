Qualcomm intros its latest mid-range phone platform for better photos and more

Qualcomm's 660 series of phone hardware has been very successful, appearing inside loads of mid-range handsets like the Nokia 7 Plus, BlackBerry Key2 and Oppo R15.

Now there's a new version with additional support for artificial intelligence apps like camera software that detects what's being photographed. To cope with the increased demand, Qualcomm has cascaded some of its tech down from more expensive phones.

The Snapdragon 670 is the first 600-series platform to feature the Spectra 250 ISP which powers premium camera features like noise reduction, image stabilisation, and active depth sensing - it uses around 30 percent less power than its predecessor as well. There's also Ultra HD video capture, too.

Earlier in the year Qualcomm also announced the Snapdragon 710 series with support for 4K HDR. We're expecting it to launch its new Snapdragon 855 high-end platform at the end of the year - that's the platform that will power many of next year's high-end phones, some with 5G capability. Many of this year's flagship devices feature the Snapdragon 845 platform.

It's been a mixed few months for Qualcomm - it has been pressing the case for its X50 5G modem and has worked with Motorola on the first phone (Moto Z3) to deliver 5G stateside via Verizon's 5G network which it will deploy in some US cities in 2019.

But Apple has also ditched Qualcomm's modems for Intel's in its 2018 iPhone -although it will continue to provide products for older devices. Qualcomm and Apple have been battling in the courts for some time. Qualcomm recently published data comparing its modem speeds to Intel's.