Qualcomm has announced three new Snapdragon platforms that will enhance the abilities of future entry to mid-tier smartphones.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Snapdragon 439 and Snapdragon 429 chipsets will bring several premium benefits to budget and affordable devices when manufacturers start to adopt them later this year.

The mobile platforms promise higher performance over previous Snapdragon 600 and 400 equivalents. In addition, they offer better battery life, more efficient designs, "impressive graphics", and AI capabilities.

The Snapdragon 632 is quoted as bringing mainstream gaming, 4K video capture, AI and fast 4G LTE speeds to the lower mid-tier. It uses the Qualcomm Kryo 250 CPU and Adreno 506 GPU to achieve better results. It is also capable of driving dual 13-megapixel cameras, so you could find dual-lens snappers coming in at a very affordable price point.

The Snapdragon 439 and 429 mobile platforms both have AI capabilities, camera enhancements and support for voice and security tech. The Snapdragon 439 has an octa-core CPU and can support a FHD+ display and dual 8-megapixel cameras or a 21-megapixel single camera.

The 429 also supports 8-megapixel cameras, but only up to 16-megapixels for a single lens cam.

Devices using these chipsets will "launch in the second half of 2018".