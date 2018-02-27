  Cutting-edge camera, power save and AI tech coming to cheaper phones

The mobile platforms that power our flagship platforms are extremely powerful, but the chips inside mid-range phones and cheaper flagship phones lag behind.

That’s changing with Qualcomm bringing out a new mobile platform that brings cutting-edge features to mid-range handsets, probably starting late in 2018.

The Snapdragon 700 Series features much of the cool tech that’s inside the Snapdragon 845 that powers the new Sony Xperia XZ2, the US version of the Samsung Galaxy S9, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S as well as an upcoming new flagship phone from Asus.

So cheaper phones will be able to get improved power for many of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) features we’re hearing a lot about these days; so that’s things like more intelligent charging, camera tech that learns how you like to edit your photos as well as improving voice control and facial recognition.

This engine has double the AI performance of the Snapdragon 660 inside the new Nokia 8 Sirocco.

These handsets will also benefit from quick charge so you’ll be able to get up to 50 percent charge from only 15 minutes of charging. We should also see around a 30 percent increase in power efficiency, too. This platform also supports Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi calling and fast mobile data support.

The possibilities with cameras powered by the 700 platform will also increase, particularly for low light and slow-motion photography and video.

